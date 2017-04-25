Lanes of Warlick Blvd. to close for road work May 1

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

April 25, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, construction work is scheduled to begin May 1 on the northbound lanes of Warlick Blvd., at 14th St. between Old Cheney Road and N-2, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

This section of roadway will be closed for the duration of work, which is anticipated to be completed by mid-September. Attached is a marked detour route which will be in effect from Warlick Blvd. south of Old Cheney Road to US 77 and along US-77 to N-2. New concrete and asphalt pavement will be constructed during this closure.

Constructors Inc., of Lincoln, Nebraska, is performing the work. This phase is part of the larger ongoing work taking place along Warlick Blvd.

The Department of Roads’ manager for this project is Ryan Hobelman of Lincoln. Motorists are reminded to adhere to construction signs and to drive cautiously through work zones and detours.