Lincoln Police looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $1500 in smartphones

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

In surveillance video you can see here, you can see two men allegedly stealing phones from i-Repair Smartphones near 27th and Superior after they dropped their phone off to be fixed Monday evening.

"When they came to pick up the device while our tech was in the back, they went ahead and stole three i-Phones, about $500 each," explained store owner Hyle Erwin.

The store's only been open for about two weeks, and even though they're taking customers, things are still getting set up inside.

"Since we're a new store we only have about 15 phones for sale, so when they steal three phones, that's like 20 percent of our inventory," Erwin said. "It's kind of hard not to notice that's gone."

In addition to the security footage, i-Repair Smartphones says they have the suspects' contact information from their phone repair job. Police say it has been classified as a shoplift.

"I think they were trying to take advantage of the situation and hadn't thought that leaving your name and phone number might not be a good idea if you're going to start robbing the place," Erwin said.

If you have any information regarding the shoplift, please contact police immediately.