Heated budget battle begins at Capitol

Nebraska state senators have started talking dollars and cents on their biggest agenda item of the session: the state budget.

Earlier this year, they were looking at $1 billion budget shortfall. They've whittled that down -- thanks in part to a 4–percent cuts across the board.

A new challenge came Tuesday: a last–minute amendment to restore $15 million to the Department of Roads.

"I was willing to go $15 million [in cuts] over a biennium and so this is what this amendment does,” transportation chair and Senator Curt Friesen, who brought the amendment to the floor, said. “It brings it down to where they were trying to take $30 million out of the roads and it brings it down to $15 million."

Appropriations chair Senator John Stinner said NDOR already is receiving less cuts than most other agencies.

"Its 1.75 of a percent of their total percent of their total budget,” he said. “I think based on what we've taken out of other budgets that's a pretty fair and balanced approach."

The amendment would leave a $15 million shortfall to the overall two-year budget.

Some senators agree with the proposed change, but others, like Lincoln senator Adam Morfeld, would like to see that money put directly towards Nebraskans.

"I think I’m done supporting those projects until this body takes seriously investing in the people that build those roads," Morfeld said.

But another huge hurdle could come Wednesday afternoon when the forecasting board releases revenue projections.

Stinner hopes that gap doesn't exceed $50 million dollars.

"I’m hoping and fingers crossed, and I’m hoping we are around even,” he said. “My numbers are really even to down 50 [million]. If its 50, then we've got some additional work to do."

A higher deficit could mean even more cuts, or another dip into the state's rainy day fund.



