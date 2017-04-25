Heated budget battle begins at Capitol

Soules starred on the 19th season of ABC's "The Bachelor."More >>
Soules starred on the 19th season of ABC's "The Bachelor."More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on Monday April 24, 2017 a joint operation involving the FBI, DEA and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force (LLCDTF) led to the arrest of four individuals for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute.More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on Monday April 24, 2017 a joint operation involving the FBI, DEA and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force (LLCDTF) led to the arrest of four individuals for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute.More >>
A Schuyler family suffered an unthinkable loss, and it's a solemn reminder to always think about safety, when it comes to children. A three-year-old was suffocated after an automatic car window rolled up on his neck, outside of a store on April 15th. Passerby's pulled the child from the vehicle, but CPR efforts weren't enough. Everton Romero was later pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital.More >>
A Schuyler family suffered an unthinkable loss, and it's a solemn reminder to always think about safety, when it comes to children. A three-year-old was suffocated after an automatic car window rolled up on his neck, outside of a store on April 15th. Passerby's pulled the child from the vehicle, but CPR efforts weren't enough. Everton Romero was later pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 50-year-old Christina Chambers yesterday for Criminal Impersonation (felony III).More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 50-year-old Christina Chambers yesterday for Criminal Impersonation (felony III).More >>
In surveillance video you can see here, you can see two men allegedly stealing phones from i-Repair Smartphones near 27th and Superior after they dropped their phone off to be fixed Monday evening.More >>
In surveillance video you can see here, you can see two men allegedly stealing phones from i-Repair Smartphones near 27th and Superior after they dropped their phone off to be fixed Monday evening.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. Enter for your chance to win one of them. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
Federal officials in South Dakota say 15 people have been indicted for illegally trafficking eagles and other migratory birds after a two-year undercover operation.More >>
Federal officials in South Dakota say 15 people have been indicted for illegally trafficking eagles and other migratory birds after a two-year undercover operation.More >>
Authorities say five people have been injured in north Omaha crash involving a school.More >>
Authorities say five people have been injured in north Omaha crash involving a school.More >>
Weather permitting, construction work is scheduled to begin May 1 on the northbound lanes of Warlick Blvd., at 14th St. between Old Cheney Road and N-2, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.More >>
Weather permitting, construction work is scheduled to begin May 1 on the northbound lanes of Warlick Blvd., at 14th St. between Old Cheney Road and N-2, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.More >>
Downtown Lincoln’s oldest building is one step closer to looking new again.More >>
Downtown Lincoln’s oldest building is one step closer to looking new again.More >>