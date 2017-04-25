Officials: 5 injured in Omaha crash involving school bus

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say five people have been injured in north Omaha crash involving a school.

Officials say five people were taken to a hospital Tuesday after the 4:25 p.m. crash that involved the bus and two other vehicles near 63rd and Ames streets.

Authorities say there were students on the bus at the time of the crash, but did not say whether students were among those injured.

