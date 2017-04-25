National STD Awareness Month aims to educate

It's National Sexually Transmitted Disease Awareness Month, and the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is using it to educate the public.

The Center For Disease Control estimates that half of all sexually transmitted infections are in people under 25-years of age, and half of all sexually active young people will get an STI before that age.

But many show no symptoms.

Manager of Community Health Services, Andrea Haberman, says it can be difficult for people to come forward.

"A lot of stigma, especially for young people with being sexually active," said Haberman

But it's more common than most think, and Haberman estimates that the clinic serves 1,500 people a year. They offer testing for STD's and STI's, for a fee, but if you can't afford it, they offer financial assistance. Another thing they offer?

"What we offer here is confidential testing. For HIV, you can actually test anonymously," added Haberman.

The most prevalent infections in Lancaster County are chlamydia and gonnorhea, HIV remains low with just seven cases reported last year.

Andrea believes part of the key in preventing these infections is communication and education, and it's not just younger people affected by the problem.

Haberman said, "Everyone, anyone, can get an STD. It doesn't matter what age you are, people my age get them. It's what you do. So you need to know your partners a lot better, with a lot more open and honest communication."

Using protection is always key, but testing is also important.

Haberman says, "It's very good to get checked periodically. They say usually on an annual basis is good."

STI testing is available at the clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

If you do have any questions, you can call their nursing station at 402-441-8065.