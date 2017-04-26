City Officials Are Holding An Open House Today - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City Officials Are Holding An Open House Today

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Everyone is invited to the conference to discuss the project with representatives from construction companies who will be working on the bridge.

Today's event at the Indian Center located at 10th & Military Road will start at 4:30 p.m.The bridge replacement is scheduled to begin on may 8th.
The goal is to have the project done by mid-summer of next year. City officials say while 10th Street is closed residences and businesses will have traffic detours.
 
You can expect to see delays at Cornhusker Hwy, Antelope Valley Parkway and Military Road.

