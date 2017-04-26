American Ballet Theatre, St. Louis Symphony to present ‘Firebird’ at Lied

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

One of the world's top dance companies, American Ballet Theatre, will unite with the seven-time Grammy-winning musicians of the St. Louis Symphony for two performances Feb. 16 and 17, 2018, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The collaboration was announced at New York City's Lincoln Center and features a once-in-a-lifetime performance of Igor Stravinsky's masterwork, "Firebird," with principal dancers Misty Copeland (Feb. 16) and Isabella Boylston (Feb. 17) illuminating the iconic title role.

The Lied Center has become a national leader in presenting artists and collaborations normally only seen in the country's major metropolitan centers such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Lincoln will be the only city in the world during 2018 to host this collaboration. In recent seasons, the Lied Center has served as the venue where Yo-Yo Ma filmed a portion of his 2015 documentary "The Music of Strangers," Idina Menzel made the live concert debut of music from her newest album in September 2016 and the Chicago Symphony performed on tour with Conductor Jaap van Zweden, who was recently appointed as music director designate of the New York Philharmonic.

The collaboration between American Ballet Theatre and the St. Louis Symphony is possible with private support from the estate of Glenn Korff. In recognition of the gift, the event will be recognized as the GK Platinum Command Performance. The gift also provides a $500,000 community challenge grant to build an endowment fund supporting the presentation of iconic artists for future generations at the Lied Center.

The ballet performances will feature two works, "Firebird" and "Serenade after Plato’s Symposium," by celebrated choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. The pieces will be complemented by two classic and iconic dance duets, "Black Swan" and "White Swan." Ratmansky was artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet prior to becoming artist in residence at American Ballet Theatre in 2009.

The full 2017-18 Lied Center season is set to be announced on May 4. Tickets to the American Ballet Theatre-St. Louis Symphony performances will be available beginning May 11, as part of the Lied Center's "create your own" season ticket packages.