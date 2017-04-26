Police investigate series of overnight mailbox explosions

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating a series of mailbox explosions early Wednesday morning.

A 56-year-old reported damage to his mailbox at 7206 Forbes Drive. His metal mailbox was damaged at approximately 4 a.m. by an explosive.

Also at that time, a 58-year-old's mailbox was damaged at near 76th and Grand Oaks Circle. That mailbox was a brick enclosed box with a damage estimate of $2,000.

Debris from this explosion flew to the neighbor's home where damage was found to the garage door and siding.

Another, near 78th and Van Dorn. Police say a 69-year-old's plastic mailbox was destroyed.

Police say charred remains indicate explosions in the mailboxes. They did not say what kind of explosive was used.

Officials are still investigating, they do not have any suspects at this time.

