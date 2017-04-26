Douglas County inmate dies after struggle with jailers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Douglas County inmate dies after struggle with jailers

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 61-year-old Douglas County Jail inmate has died at a hospital after a struggle with jail staffers.
        The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Steven Claycamp was combative when confronted around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as he tried to leave a cell at the Omaha facility. Staffers eventually placed him in restraint chair and gave him a sedative.        

        The Sheriff's Office says Claycamp was treated by medical staff when he became ill. Then he was taken to Creighton University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.
        Sheriff Tim Dunning says Claycamp had a history of medical problems.        

        State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person is dies in custody or while being arrested.

