UPDATE: Jail officials to study procedures in wake of inmate death

UPDATE: Jail officials to study procedures in wake of inmate death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The director of the Douglas County Jail says officials will be looking at the jail's policies and procedures following the death of a 61-year-old inmate with health problems who had been combative with corrections officers.


Director Mark Foxall said Wednesday at a news conference that officials will try to determine how best to identify risk in people booked into the Omaha facility.


Douglas County officials say Steven Claycamp died Tuesday evening at a hospital after a struggle with jail staffers when he tried to leave his cell. Staffers eventually placed him in restraint chair and gave him a sedative, then took him to a hospital when he became ill.


State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person is dies in custody or while being arrested.

