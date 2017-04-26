UPDATE: Jail officials to study procedures in wake of inmate death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:



OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The director of the Douglas County Jail says officials will be looking at the jail's policies and procedures following the death of a 61-year-old inmate with health problems who had been combative with corrections officers.



Director Mark Foxall said Wednesday at a news conference that officials will try to determine how best to identify risk in people booked into the Omaha facility.



Douglas County officials say Steven Claycamp died Tuesday evening at a hospital after a struggle with jail staffers when he tried to leave his cell. Staffers eventually placed him in restraint chair and gave him a sedative, then took him to a hospital when he became ill.



State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person is dies in custody or while being arrested.

The Sheriff's Office says Claycamp was treated by medical staff when he became ill. Then he was taken to Creighton University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.



Sheriff Tim Dunning says Claycamp had a history of medical problems.

