Excellence in Education: Mickle Middle School

A group of middle school students are emptying their pockets for a good cause. For the last week, Robin Mickle Middle School has been holding a school-wide fundraiser.

For the tenth year, Mickle Middle School has partnered with the Food Bank of Lincoln. Students are in a race to raise money for the 'BackPack program'. The BackPack program provides meals for chronically hungry students to take home each weekend.

Mickle students have already raised more than $2,200 towards their goal.

"Our total goal is $3,300. We raised 3,000 last year here at,Mickle," says Shannon Binkley, an 8th grade science teacher.

"I just bring all of my coin jar because I want to think about other children too," says Ashton, a 7th grade student.

Classes have been competing to see who can raise the most money throughout the week.The winning class will get a pizza party on Friday.