Man accused of scalding infant gets 10-14 years in prison

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP)

A man accused of scalding a year-old infant has been given 10 to 14 years in a Nebraska prison.

Court records say 22-year-old River Malatare was sentenced Monday in Cedar County District Court in Hartington. He'd pleaded no contest to attempted intentional child abuse and guilty to an unrelated charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

The records say Malatare lived in Yankton, South Dakota, and had been staying with the child's mother. He was baby-sitting the girl in March 2015 when she was scalded. He told a nurse at a Yankton hospital that he didn't know the bath water he'd drawn was so hot.

South Dakota records say Malatare was convicted in 2014 of statutory rape of a teenager.