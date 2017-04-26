PBA sales rank as one of nation's top arenas for global ticket sales

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



(Lincoln, NE) – Competing with venues from around the world, SMG-managed Pinnacle Bank Arena earned a spot on Pollstar's 2017 1st Quarter Top 100 Arena Venues list based on ticket sales. Pinnacle Bank Arena finished #23 in the United States and #54 in the world.



"This is a great honor for Lincoln," said Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena. "Some of Pinnacle Bank Arena's biggest shows of 2017 included concerts by Eric Church, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jeff Dunham, and Billy Joel."



The O2-London took first place in the overall ticket sales rankings and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY garnered the top United States spot. The rankings are determined by tickets sold worldwide for concerts from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017.