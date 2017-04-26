Commission to be open additional hours for early voting for City General Election

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln — Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open extra hours for early/absentee voting for the May 2nd City General Election.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, will be open during the following times:

Thursday, April 27th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th – 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Monday, May 1st – 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Shively also reminded voters who had requested an early/absentee ballot that the ballot must be returned to the election office no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 2nd. Early/absentee ballots may not be returned to the voter's polling location.

If returning the early ballot by mail, Shively recommends that voters mail their ballots no later than Friday, April 28th in order to allow time for the U.S. Postal Service to process the mail.

Early vote ballots can also be returned to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.). In addition, ballots may be dropped off at the Election Commissioner’s Official Drop Box located on the north side of the Election Commissioner’s Building which is available twenty-four hours a day.

Anyone having any questions regarding early/absentee voting should call the Election Office at 402 441-7311.