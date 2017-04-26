Nebraska governor approves mammogram notification law

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A new law in Nebraska will require doctors to tell women if their mammograms reveal dense breast tissue.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the law Wednesday surrounded by family members of a woman who died from breast cancer after years of normal mammograms. Sen. Joni Craighead of Omaha says she sponsored the bill because dense breast tissue shows up on mammograms and signifies a high risk of eventually getting breast cancer. Ricketts also signed a law requiring doctors to give information about perinatal hospice care to parents who learn their unborn child has an anomaly that will result in death. Perinatal hospice services let families experience firsts such as holding, bathing, and diapering a stillborn baby.