NEB T&F: Percy Selected B1G Field Athlete of the Week

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska junior Nick Percy was named the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.

The Ventnor, England native took over the NCAA lead in the discus after a meet-winning toss of 204-8 (62.38m) at the John Jacobs Invitational last Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. Percy, the reigning Big Ten and NCAA champion in the event, posted his best mark in a Husker uniform and was just one meter shy of his all-time personal best of 207-11 (63.38m) set last summer. Percy also won the hammer throw title at the John Jacobs Invitational.

It marks the second weekly award for Percy this outdoor season and the third of his career.

Percy and the Huskers compete at the Red Raider Shootout in Lubbock, Texas on Friday.