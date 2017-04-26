Second crash involving Omaha school bus in as many days

Soules starred on the 19th season of ABC's "The Bachelor."More >>
Authorities say a 35-year-old woman found unresponsive in Minden has died at a hospital.More >>
In surveillance video you can see here, you can see two men allegedly stealing phones from i-Repair Smartphones near 27th and Superior after they dropped their phone off to be fixed Monday evening.More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on Monday April 24, 2017 a joint operation involving the FBI, DEA and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force (LLCDTF) led to the arrest of four individuals for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute.More >>
A new law in Nebraska will require doctors to tell women if their mammograms reveal dense breast tissue.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a series of mailbox explosions.More >>
Everyone is invited to the conference to discuss the project with representatives from construction companies who will be working on the bridge.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 50-year-old Christina Chambers yesterday for Criminal Impersonation (felony III).More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
A man accused of scalding a year-old infant has been given 10 to 14 years in a Nebraska prison.More >>
A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month wasn't intended to be used for lethal injectionMore >>
