Second crash involving Omaha school bus in as many days

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A crash involving a school bus and car in north Omaha has left a school aide on the bus injured. It was the second crash involving an Omaha school bus in the area in as many days.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at 48th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Omaha police say an adult _ the school aide _ on the bus was taken to a hospital with injuries. A child on the bus was not injured.



Officers said driver of the car was not injured.

Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman Monique Farmer says the bus was transporting a student from Bryan Middle School.



On Tuesday, five people, including a student, were injured in another north Omaha crash involving a school bus.