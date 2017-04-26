Rural hospital will have to close if patients keep going to bigger cities

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Friend, Nebr., is a town of 1,000 about 45 miles west of Lincoln. Like many rural hospitals, Friend's Warren Memorial Hospital is struggling financially, and needs the community to step up.

"The bottom line is if people want it, we're going to have to start using it," said the mayor of Friend, Jim Vossler.

The hospital is about $70,000 in debt, and with a fire marshall calling for an updated generator and electrical system, that number's about to jump another $700,000. The trouble is, many Friend citizens are going to bigger cities instead of using the local clinic. The mayor says everyone wants the ER close by, but if the clinic and physical therapy offices don't get used, they won't be able to support it.



"We're 20 minutes minimum to any other ER room," Vossler explained. " And there's citizens in this town that would not make it that far."

85-year-old Shirley Rohrig has lived in Friend her whole life. Her three children were born at the hospital, and both her father and husband, who are now gone, were cared for there.

"If it goes down, I'm going to have to move," she said. "I don't have any children who live around here and I can't drive out of town anymore because of my eyes."

She says she's not the only one. There are others who can't make the drive into Lincoln or Seward for help.

"So I think if it goes down, Friend will go down with it," she said.



Tuesday night the hospital board and mayor made an appeal to the citizens in Friend, asking them to keep their business local, and help maintain the hospital.