Netflix show prompts teen mental health concerns

There's a popular Netflix series that's raising some questions.

13 Reason Why is based on a fictional novel and it's centered on a teenage girl named Hannah.

She leaves behind 13 audio recordings after killing herself, which her high school classmates have to piece together.

Lincoln mother Elisabeth Sutton couldn't get past the first five episodes.

She found the series disturbing especially for young people and told her teen daughter to stop watching it.

"After that show, it just left me in so much turmoil as an adult emotionally. I can only imagine what it is doing to children,” Mother Elisabeth Sutton said.

Several mental health professionals believe the show is graphic and romanticizes suicide.

It prompted many schools including Lincoln Public Schools to warn parents.

LPS principals sent a memo to families.

"It’s a great place to start to talk about serious issues, but it leaves out some things that are pretty important,” Lincoln Public Schools Counseling and Social Work Supervisor Brenda Leggiadro said.

Professionals said the show neglects important messages regarding like talking to a trusted adult and resources available.

"Making the information known is just important to give us an opportunity to stress suicide is not the answer. There's hope and help,” Leggiadro said.

It's advised that parents watch the show with their teens

There are also some talking points to help parents start the discussion about suicide.

"As parents, we need to keep the lines of communication open with our children and let us know it's OK to come talk to us,” Sutton said.

If someone you know is in crisis now, seek help immediately:

Dial 911 for immediate assistance or go to the nearest emergency department

Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call CenterPointe Crisis Response Line at 402-475-6695

Crisis Text Line—Text START to 741-741

For the talking points regarding the show, click here.