Bridge construction on 10th street

Starting on May 8th, 10th Street will be closed between Military Road and Sun Valley Blvd.

"The bridge just has a lot of deteriorated components with it and it’s kind of reached its service life," Senior Engineer Kris Humphrey said.

The city is working to replace the bridge, reconstruct the Haymarket Park Trail under 10th Street, and fix the intersection at Military Road.

"The new structure will be basically three lanes wide: one lane north bound, one lane south bound, and then the south bound turn lane from military road will be extended across the length of the bride. The other nice feature about this bride is that we'll have a dedicated sidewalk on the east side of the bridge that will be ten feet wide," said Humphrey.

During the construction residents and businesses will be able to access the area, but all other traffic will be detoured to Cornhusker Highway, Antelope Valley Parkway, and Military Road.

The project is expected to be completed mid–summer of 2018.

Its will cost the city over 4 million dollars.