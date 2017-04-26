Iraqi national sentenced to up to 10 years for abusing girls

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An Iraqi national has been sentenced to six to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls in Lincoln.

Forty-four-year-old Tarik Mohammed denied charges that he sexually touched the two sisters at his house. Prosecutors say one girl was 10 or 11 when she was abused; the other says Mohammed touched her inappropriately on her 14th birthday.



A Lancaster County jury found him guilty in February of two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.



At trial, jurors heard from two other girls who said Mohammed had raped them _ one in Iraq, the other in Syria.



Because it happened outside Nebraska, he couldn't be charged on those allegations.