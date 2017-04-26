Iraqi national sentenced to up to 10 years for abusing girls - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Iraqi national sentenced to up to 10 years for abusing girls

Iraqi national sentenced to up to 10 years for abusing girls

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An Iraqi national has been sentenced to six to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls in Lincoln.

Forty-four-year-old Tarik Mohammed denied charges that he sexually touched the two sisters at his house. Prosecutors say one girl was 10 or 11 when she was abused; the other says Mohammed touched her inappropriately on her 14th birthday.


A Lancaster County jury found him guilty in February of two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.


At trial, jurors heard from two other girls who said Mohammed had raped them _ one in Iraq, the other in Syria.


Because it happened outside Nebraska, he couldn't be charged on those allegations.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.