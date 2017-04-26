Man found not mentally fit to stand trial in Nebraska death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.



A judge on Wednesday ruled that Andres Surber will not stand trial, based on a state psychiatrist's report.



Authorities say Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, both of Wakefield, shot to death 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson. Parts of Kubik's body were found in a car and in a creek. Authorities say Surber and Galvan-Hernandez had gone to Kubik's home Nov. 1 and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.



Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges.

Courtesy: The Sioux City Journal