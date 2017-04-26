Judge to rule whether Whiteclay beer stores can sell during license appeal

An attorney representing four liquor stores in Whiteclay, NE asked a judge Wednesday to allow the stores to renew their licenses.

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission voted 3-0 not to renew the licenses, citing a lack of law enforcement and public health risks.

Millions of cans of beer are sold out of the stores every year, with many going to members of the neighboring Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

The store's attorney, Andrew Synder, is calling the decision biased and political, and not in accordance with state law.

"The commission's decision is so far out of bounds of the supreme court's decision," Snyder said.

"The bias of the commission's decision is just shown throughout the decision."

Snyder says his clients' right to due process was violated and that they weren't given proper notification of a hearing to discuss their licenses.

"They're going to lose business, they're going to lose money, they're going to lose profits," he said.

Milissa Johnson-Wiles, an attorney representing the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, says it's decision was well within its authority, and that keeping the stores closed throughout the appeals process is not as big a harm as they may claim.

"They are certainly able to apply for a new license and go through the process - whether it's in Whiteclay or anywhere else," Johnson-Wiles said.

"So the fact they are going to be potentially without the ability to sell alcohol during this... Is not a showing of irreparable injury."

The judge said a decision could be made as soon as Thursday.

The stores liquor licenses expire on Sunday.