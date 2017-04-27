1 Person Dead At The Lancaster County Jail

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating a death at the Lancaster County Jail.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the jail just before 2 a.m. and transported a detainee to the hospital.

They were later pronounced dead.

Police say the family of the detainee has been notified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time and we'll bring you more details when they become available.