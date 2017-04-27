Police investigate death at the Adult Detention Facility

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating a death at the Adult Detention Facility just off of West O. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the jail just before 2 a.m. and transported a male inmate to the hospital. That person was later pronounced dead.

Because it was an in-custody death, there will be a Grand Jury investigation, but Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says he has no reason to suspect foul play at this time.