Police investigate death at the Adult Detention Facility

Lincoln Police are investigating a death at the Adult Detention Facility just off of West O. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the jail just before 2 a.m. and transported a male inmate to the hospital. That person was later pronounced dead.

Because it was an in-custody death, there will be a Grand Jury investigation, but Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says he has no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

