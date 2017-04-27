UPDATE: Police release identity of deceased inmate

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE:

The deceased inmate is 54-year-old Terry Flournoy, of Lincoln.

Flournoy was contacted by an LPD officer last night, 5:24 p.m., at S. 14th and N Streets.

He was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor trespassing warrant and was transported to the jail. During the intake process, staff expressed concern over Flournoy’s high blood pressure.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue then transported Flournoy to a local hospital to determine whether he was fit for confinement. He was examined by hospital staff and released at 7:36 p.m.

An LPD officer subsequently transported Flournoy to the Lancaster County Corrections Adult Detention Facility and completed the booking process. At 1:53 a.m., dispatch received the call of an inmate in medical distress and summoned Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire & Rescue to the facility.

Terry Flournoy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 3:10 a.m. The investigation into the death is on-going; however, at this time, his death appears natural. An autopsy has been ordered by the Lancaster County Attorney and is scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2017.



Lincoln Police are investigating a death at the Adult Detention Facility just off of West O. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the jail just before 2 a.m. and transported a male inmate to the hospital. That person was later pronounced dead.

Because it was an in-custody death, there will be a Grand Jury investigation, but Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says he has no reason to suspect foul play at this time.