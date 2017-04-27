Judge says Whiteclay liquor stores remain open

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

A Lancaster County District Judge has vacated the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission order that would of closed down four Whiteclay liquor stores..

Judge Andrew Jacobsen said the Liquor Control Commission's decision was arbitrary and unreasonable.

According to court documents, Jacobsen said the decision exceeds the commission's statutory authority.

