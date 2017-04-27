Excellence in Education: Doane Multicultural Fair

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com

Hundreds of young students are still filled with excitement after getting their first taste of college. Elementary students spent the day on-campus at Doane University.

"Our motto this year was 'a box of crayons'. Each of us unique, but together we make the picture complete," says Anna Wood, a junior at Doane.

The students were participating in the Doane Multicultural Fair. It's an annual event put on by junior and senior education students.

The college students created lesson plans centered around diversity and inclusion.Younger student could participate in the lessons, work on crafts, and tour the campus.

"People drew hand prints and had to write five unique things about themselves on the hand print... Their responses were honestly incredible," says Wood.

More than 560 second through sixth grade students participated in the event. Several schools from Lincoln and Crete attended.