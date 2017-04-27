NEB WGOLF: Smith Earns NCAA Regional Bid

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – Kate Smith earned Nebraska’s first NCAA Women’s Golf Regional bid since 2012, when she was selected to participate in the 2017 NCAA Central Regional at the Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, May 8-10.

A freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., Smith set the Nebraska single-season stroke average record in 2016-17 with a 73.61 average over 28 rounds for the Huskers. The five-time Minnesota High School champion produced three top-10 tournament finishes in her first season at Nebraska for Coach Robin Krapfl. Smith also set or tied Nebraska records for rounds at par or better (11) and birdies (92) during the regular season.

Smith is the first Husker individual to qualify for regionals since current professional golfer Madeleine Sheils earned a berth to the 2012 NCAA Central Regional at the Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Smith will compete in the 54-hole regional event with the first round beginning on Monday, May 8, with tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 at 6:30 a.m. (CT). Action continues with the second round on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 a.m., before the final round begins on Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 a.m.

One of six individuals who earned a trip to the NCAA Central Regional, Smith will play alongside an 18-team field in Columbus that includes Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Florida State, Louisville, Colorado, Houston, Old Dominion, San Jose State, Delaware, Missouri State and Cleveland State.

The other three NCAA Regional sites include the Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas, the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens and the University of New Mexico Championship Course in Albuquerque. A total of 72 teams and 24 individuals make up the 2017 NCAA Tournament field.

The top six teams and top three individuals not on one of the top six teams will advance to the NCAA Championships at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., May 18-24.