Nebraska driver who fatally struck pedestrian fined $1,000

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP)

A 76-year-old Hastings woman has been fined $1,000 for vehicular homicide.

Court records say Marylin Gish was sentenced Monday in Adams County Court. She'd pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count.

Police say Gish was driving a pickup truck Sept. 7 when she turned onto the street Joyce Schiffler was crossing and struck the 72-year-old woman. Schiffler died later at a Lincoln hospital. Gish told police she didn't see Schiffler.