Utility plans outage for Nebraska Panhandle maintenance - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Utility plans outage for Nebraska Panhandle maintenance

Utility plans outage for Nebraska Panhandle maintenance

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SCOTTBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

        The Nebraska Public Power District says power will be cut off for about three hours Thursday afternoon in some parts of the northern Nebraska Panhandle.
        The utility says it must cut power around 3:30 p.m. to perform maintenance on a switch. That will leave customers in Crawford, Whitney, Fort Robinson State Park and rural areas around those communities without electrical service until around 6:30 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.