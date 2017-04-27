Utility plans outage for Nebraska Panhandle maintenance

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

SCOTTBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Public Power District says power will be cut off for about three hours Thursday afternoon in some parts of the northern Nebraska Panhandle.

The utility says it must cut power around 3:30 p.m. to perform maintenance on a switch. That will leave customers in Crawford, Whitney, Fort Robinson State Park and rural areas around those communities without electrical service until around 6:30 p.m.