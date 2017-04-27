Utility plans outage for Nebraska Panhandle maintenance

Because it was an in-custody death, there will be a Grand Jury investigation, but Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says he has no reason to suspect foul play at this time.More >>
Friend, Nebr., is a town of 1,000 about 45 miles west of Lincoln. Like many rural hospitals, Friend's Warren Memorial Hospital is struggling financially, and needs the community to step up.More >>
Nebraska's teachers union is in a spat with Gov. Pete Ricketts after the governor refused to sign a proclamation honoring the group's 150th anniversary.More >>
A new law in Nebraska will require doctors to tell women if their mammograms reveal dense breast tissue.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a series of mailbox explosions.More >>
Starting on May 8th, 10th Street will be closed between Military Road and Sun Valley Blvd.More >>
Authorities say a 35-year-old woman found unresponsive in Minden has died at a hospital.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
There's a popular Netflix series that's raising some questions. 13 Reason Why is based on a fictional novel and it's centered on a teenage girl named Hannah. She leaves behind 13 audio recordings after killing herself, which her high school classmates have to piece together.More >>
Despite arguments over funding for family services, the budget bill is advancing to the second round.More >>
