NEB Softball: Huskers Host Northwestern in Final Home Weekend

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN – The Nebraska softball team hosts its final home games of the regular season this weekend when the Huskers welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series.

Friday's series opener is set for 7 p.m., with game two scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday and the series finale at Noon on Sunday. With inclement weather in the forecast this weekend, fans are encouraged to check Huskers.com for schedule updates.

All three games this weekend feature fan-friendly promotions and events. Nebraska's two endowed scholarships will be presented before Friday's game and all fans will receive free tickets for several raffle drawings throughout the game with giveaways including a 40” television, an Apple Watch, an Apple iPad, signed softball apparel and more.

Saturday is Bark at the Park Day when fans can bring their leashed dogs inside Bowlin Stadium. Hot dogs are also available for $1 and following the game, NU's senior class will be honored. On Sunday, a 2017 Nebraska Softball team trading card set will be given out to the first 500 fans.

Fans unable to make it out to Bowlin Stadium this weekend can listen to a free radio broadcast of all three games on Huskers.com. Friday's game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network, while the final two games of the series can be seen with a subscription to BTN Plus.

Nebraska won at Creighton on Wednesday to improve to 21-25 on the year, including a 12-5 record this month. NU is also 10-6 at home this season, including a 9-1 record vs. unranked teams.

This Week's Top 10

1) Nebraska owns a 10-7 record in Big Ten play despite playing nine of its 17 games against ranked opponents.

2) The Huskers are one of only five Big Ten teams with a winning record in conference play.

3) NU is only one game out of fourth place in the Big Ten standings, with the top four teams earning a first-round bye at the Big Ten Tournament.

4) Nebraska is 12-5 this month. The Huskers have won more games in April (12) than they did in the first two months of the season combined (9).

5) The 12 victories rank as Nebraska's third-most wins in April since the NCAA adopted a 56-game limit beginning with the 2005 season.

6) Nebraska is 10-6 at home and has secured its 41st consecutive winning home record.

7) NU owns a 2.42 ERA over the last 11 games.

8) Both Nebraska and Northwestern have played more than 45 percent of their games this season against ranked opponents.

9) Nebraska's four-player senior class is playing its final home games this weekend. The group has helped the Huskers to 135 wins the past four seasons and an NCAA Regional and Big Ten regular-season title in 2014.

10) MJ Knighten has averaged more than 1.0 hit, 1.0 walk and 1.0 RBI per game in her nine career games vs. Northwestern (10 hits, 10 walks, 11 RBIs).

Big Ten Matchup of Battle-Tested Teams

Both Nebraska and Northwestern - perennial NCAA Tournament teams - are fighting to get to the .500 record required to be considered for an at-large berth to this year's NCAA Tournament. A large reason both teams are under .500 is the tough schedule each team has faced.

• Northwestern has faced the nation's fourth-toughest schedule based on opponent winning percentage, while Nebraska has faced the eighth-toughest schedule.

• Northwestern ranked No. 1 in overall strength of schedule in the first two NCAA RPI rankings this season (March 19 & 26), while Nebraska ranked No. 1 in overall strength of schedule in the third ranking (April 12).

• Nebraska (21 of its 46 games) and Northwestern (20 of its 44 games) have combined to play 41 of their 90 games against ranked opponents (46 percent).

• Nebraska (25 of its 46 games) and Northwestern (23 of its 44 games) have combined to play 48 of their 90 games against top-50 RPI teams (53 percent).

• The Huskers are 6-19 against top-50 RPI teams and 15-6 against teams ranked outside the top 50. Northwestern is 4-18 against top-50 RPI teams and 16-6 against teams outside the top 50.

• In Big Ten play, Nebraska has played nine of its 17 games against ranked teams (53 percent), while Northwestern has played nine of its 15 games vs. ranked opponents (60 percent).

Nebraska Pitching on a Roll

Nebraska's pitching staff has ended each of its last 11 games with a lower season ERA than it had to begin the game. During that 11-game stretch, NU's season ERA has gone from 5.11 to its 4.43, its lowest mark of the year.

• Although the Huskers are just 6-5 over their last 11 games, NU pitching boasts a 2.42 ERA during that stretch and has limited opponents to 3.2 runs per game.

• In the past 11 games, Nebraska pitching is limiting opponents to a .259 average and has allowed only 19 extra-base hits and just three home runs.

• Opponents are just 19-for-90 (.211) with runners in scoring position over the past 11 games.

• The pitching has a chance for even more improvement, as 17 of the 35 runs the Huskers have allowed the past 11 games have been scored with two outs (49 percent).

Knighten Taken 25th in NPF Draft

Senior MJ Knighten was selected in the fifth round with the No. 25 overall pick by the Scrap Yard Dawgs in the 2017 National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) Draft on Monday.

• Knighten was the third Husker selected in the past four NPF Drafts, joining two-time All-Americans Kiki Stokes (No. 6 pick in 2016 NPF Draft) and Taylor Edwards (No. 8 pick in 2014 NPF Draft). Each of those three will play for the Scrap Yard Dawgs this season.

Simmons is Double Trouble

Sophomore Alyvia Simmons ranks second in the Big Ten and 11th nationally with 16 doubles, and she leads the league with 10 doubles during conference play.

• Simmons' 16 doubles rank in a tie for fourth in Nebraska history. She is just the second Husker in the last 14 seasons to hit more than 15 doubles in a season.

• Simmons has totaled 11 doubles in her last 13 games, including three games with multiple doubles.

• Simmons has totaled 10 doubles in 17 Big Ten games, three more than any other Big Ten player has produced.

• Simmons has become the fourth Big Ten player to record 10 doubles in league play since the conference adopted a 23-game schedule beginning in 2012. The record under the current format is 12 by Wisconsin's Whitney Massey in 2012, while the overall record is 15 by Ohio State's Krinon Clark in 28 Big Ten games in 1994.

Home Sweet Home for Jablonski

Junior Kaylan Jablonski has been terrific at Bowlin Stadium this season, helping the Huskers clinch a winning home record for the 41st consecutive season.

• Offensively, Jablonski is batting .371 at home this season with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs. She leads all Huskers with three home runs and a .743 slugging percentage in home games, while tying for the team lead with 13 RBIs and ranking second with a .450 on-base percentage.

• In the circle, Jablonski is 5-4 with a 2.87 ERA at Bowlin Stadium this spring. She leads Nebraska in wins, appearances (10), starts (8), complete games (4), innings (53.2) and strikeouts (32) at home, while also posting NU's lowest ERA and opponent average (.256).

Jablonski Pitching Well

Junior Kaylan Jablonski is pitching her best of late.

• Jablonski is 7-4 with one save and a 2.78 ERA over the past five weeks. Over the first seven weeks of the season, Jablonski was 3-10 with a 5.83 ERA.

• She has lowered her season ERA from 5.83 after seven weeks of play to its current mark of 4.25. Jablonski's current mark is the lowest her ERA has been this season.

• Jablonski is 6-4 with one save and a 2.76 ERA in April. She has appeared in 13 of Nebraska's 17 games this month while throwing more than 60 percent of the Huskers' total innings.

• Jablonski posted a five-game winning streak from March 31 to April 9, the second-longest of her career, trailing only a six-game win streak during her freshman season.

Edwards Excelling at the Plate

Freshman Tristen Edwards has emerged over the second half of the season after a slow start to her career.

• Edwards has reached base safely in a career-high seven straight games. She is 12-for-24 (.500) during the streak with four doubles, five runs and six RBIs.

• Edwards has produced a trio of three-hit games during the past seven games.

• Edwards is 11-for-19 (.579) in her past five Big Ten games with four doubles, five runs and five RBIs.

• In Big Ten play, Edwards is batting .370 with five doubles and 15 RBIs. Edwards ranks fifth in the league in doubles during conference play and 10th in RBIs.

• Edwards has drawn 12 walks and struck out only six times in her past 24 games. In her first 19 games, Edwards drew only one walk and struck out 12 times.

Otte Breaking Out at the Plate

After an opening game start in center, Taylor Otte made only four starts in a 22-game span from Feb. 19 to March 31, but she has returned to start every game this month.

• Otte has made 17 consecutive starts in left field, the longest streak of consecutive starts in her career. She is 15-for-47 (.319) during the streak with one double, two homers, four steals, eight RBIs and 11 runs.

• Otte has produced 15 hits, eight RBIs and two home runs during her streak of 17 consecutive starts. Before her streak, Otte had totaled only 11 career hits and never hit a home run or produced an RBI.

McClure Pitching Well

Senior Cassie McClure has appeared in six of Nebraska's last 11 games, posting a 3-1 record with a 2.30 ERA in that stretch. She earned the win at Creighton on Wednesday, and McClure posted her best performance of the season in her last Big Ten outing vs. No. 25 Illinois.

• McClure picked up her first win over a ranked team in her last start during Nebraska's 14-0 (5) victory over No. 25 Illinois last Sunday.

• McClure fired a three-hit shutout against the Illini. The shutout was the first by a Husker pitcher this season.

• The shutout was the fourth of McClure's career and was her second career shutout vs. a ranked team, as she also shut out No. 1 Michigan last season.

Scouting Northwestern (20-24 Overall, 6-9 Big Ten)

Northwestern brings a 20-24 overall record into play this weekend after a 10-2 loss in five innings to Notre Dame on Wednesday. The Wildcats are in 10th place in the conference standings with a 6-9 record in Big Ten play, but Northwestern has played nine of its 15 league games against ranked teams. The Wildcats are 5-1 in their six Big Ten games against unranked teams.

Like Nebraska, Northwestern has faced one of the most challenging schedules in the nation. The Wildcats have faced the nation's fourth-toughest schedule based on opponent winning percentage. More than half of Northwestern's 44 games have come against teams ranked in the top 50 in the NCAA RPI.

Nebraska and Northwestern share six common opponents this season in California, Florida State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Washington and Wisconsin. The Huskers posted a 3-9 record against that group - including a 3-3 record against Big Ten foes Minnesota and Wisconsin - while the Wildcats posted a 2-11 record, including a 1-5 record vs. the Badgers and Golden Gophers.

Offensively, the Wildcats are batting .258 and averaging 4.1 runs per game. In conference play, Northwestern has nearly matched those numbers, batting .256 and averaging 4.0 runs per game. The Wildcats lead the Big Ten with 72 stolen bases.

Sabrina Rabin leads the team with a .347 average, 43 hits, 34 runs and 20 stolen bases, which ranks second in the Big Ten. Marissa Panko is the only other Wildcat hitting above .300, as she owns a .313 average with eight doubles, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Anna Petersen is batting .294 and leads the Wildcats with a .400 average in conference play. Petersen is the Wildcats' top slugger, leading the team with 12 doubles and six homers, while tying for the team lead with 25 RBIs. Petersen has produced 10 of Northwestern's 23 extra-base hits in conference play, totaling six of the Wildcats' 15 doubles and four of NU's five home runs. Kenzie Ellis is tied with Petersen for the team lead with 25 RBIs, but Ellis is hitting only .154 in conference play with no extra-base hits and just two RBIs. Krista Williams is hitting .295 after going 10-for-16 in her past six games.

In the circle, Northwestern boasts a 3.46 ERA and is allowing an average of 4.4 runs per game. In conference play, the Wildcats own a 4.86 ERA and are allowing 5.5 runs per game.

The Wildcats have relied on four primary pitchers. Morgan Newport leads the team in appearances (24) and innings (77.1) but she has started only five games. Newport is 7-4 with a 3.53 ERA. Kenzie Ellis is 3-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 74.2 innings, while Kaley Winegarner is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 70.2 innings. Nicole Bond is 4-8 with a 3.89 ERA this season, but she has seen the most action in Big Ten play, compiling a 2-4 record with a 4.32 ERA in a team-high eight appearances, six starts and 34.0 innings.