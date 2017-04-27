$35 million Venture Parks project coming to lower Platte River valley

Posted by: Abigail Wood

The Lower Platte River valley, with four large parks and recreation areas, is already a popular Nebraska attraction. The NE Game and Parks Commission is about to up the ante, slating those parks for major updates.

"We've got a very proud tradition of entertaining the public by providing state-of-the-art outdoor recreation opportunities and this carries it to the next level for us," said Jim Swenson with Game & Parks.

A few examples of what the $35 million project will bring: Platte River State Park will see new "glamping"--glamour camping--cabins. The Louisville Recreation Area will have an elaborate floating playground on their stretch of the river, while nearby Schramm Park will expand it's aquarium. Well-known Mahoney State Park is getting a climbing wall, a new toboggan hill, and a high ropes course with a zipline.

"Everything from a Tarzan-type rope swing over a safety net to walking across a series of boards that wobble and shake as you go," he said.

Despite all the excitement, Swenson says he wants to make sure the parks are still a place of peace and rest for nature-lovers.

"Many individuals found our parks over the years and have had an experience there, and this continues that tradition and that legacy for them," he said.

The four-phase project will take four to five years. Eighty percent of the $35 million budget will come from outside donors; the other 20 from the park's cash funds.

Contracts are still being finalized, but Game and Parks hopes to start phase one of the project this spring, with the first activities available next year.