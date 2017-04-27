StarTran introduces new tools to help riders

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Mayor Chris Beutler and StarTran today introduced two new technology tools to help the public get around the Capital City:

StarTran patrons can now find transit information in Google Maps for desktop and mobile. The application calculates the most efficient bus route options by analyzing a rider’s journey to minimize the amount of walking and transfers. A trip planner is also available on StarTran’s website, startran.lincoln.ne.gov, which allows users to enter trip details to see a list of transit options for their selected destination in Google Maps. Each option will include directions to and from the nearest bus stop, applicable route numbers and total travel times.

The Token Transit application allows StarTran riders to purchase bus passes and pay for rides with a smartphone. Riders then present the phone pass to the bus operator. The first purchase with this app will be discounted 50 percent. The Token Transit app is available in the app store and also can be downloaded by visiting tokentransit.com/app or by texting “token” to 41411.

“StarTran is very excited to launch these tools, as we are always researching new ways to help make our patrons’ experience easier, more accessible and fun,” said Mike Davis, StarTran Transit Manager.

“Riding StarTran has always been a great way for patrons to save money, and these new innovations add even more convenience to our transit system,” said Mayor Chris Beutler. “I commend StarTran for continuing to find new ways to improve our transit service. We encourage the public to keep watching and riding as more improvements are in store for the near future.”

For more information, visit http://lincoln.ne.gov/city/pworks/startran/