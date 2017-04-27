UPDATE: Man Accused in Minden assault arrested

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

The man accused in an assault in Minden has been arrested and released.

Chad Carlson turned himself into the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and was released on a 10% of $25,000 bond.

Officials said the investigation continues.

Carlson is accused in an incident that happened in Minden Sunday.

He was wanted for trespassing and assault.

Two women were hospitalized after what police call a disturbance.

Carlson is accused of assaulting Nicole Peterson. Ruth Ehrke was found at the scene and died Monday.