Lincoln Children's Zoo breaks ground on expansion

The Lincoln Childcare's Zoo took another step closer to its expansion Thursday.

Several dignitaries were there to break ground.

The zoo will add another 10 acres, which will double its size.

Some local elementary school students also got to take part in turning over the soil.

It's estimated to cost $16 million.

So far, the community has committed $14 million to the project.

"It serves the community and it's going to grow for the community thanks to our community. It says a lot. It speaks volumes,” Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO John Chapeau said.

The expansion includes new exhibits and opportunities for kids to learn and explore.

You'll be able to do things like feed a giraffe, get up close and personal with a tiger and climb with monkeys.

All things supporters said will enhance the zoo's experience.

"When this project is complete, we will be able to serve more children and provide more opportunities for engagement,” Zoo Board of Directors Chair James Anderson said.

The addition will also help improve the experience for Lincoln Public School Students involved in zoo school

"This program has become incredibly popular, a way of doing high school different way of developing a high school experience that goes beyond the four walls of the classroom and boundaries of the school campus,” LS Board of Directors President Don Mathew said.

The expansion should be done in 2019.

After its completion, the zoo will stay open year round.