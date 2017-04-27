NE MGOLF - Huskers Head to Big Ten Championships

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, NE - The Nebraska men's golf team travels to Baltimore, Md. this weekend to compete in the 2017 Big Ten Men's Golf Championships. The 54-hole competition will get underway in the first round Friday at 9 a.m. ET. The second round will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the final round slated for 8 a.m. on Sunday. The championships will be held at the 7,181-yard, par-70 trek at Baltimore Country Club's Five Farms East Course.

Michale Colgate, who has started every tournament this season, will represent the No. 1 spot for the Huskers. Colgate fired 221 and claimed sixth place at the Robert Kepler Invitational last weekend.

Jace Guthmiller will play in the No. 2 spot for NU. The sophomore tied for ninth after carding a 222 at last weekend's tournament.

Senior Justin Jennings will represent the No. 3 spot this weekend. Jennings tied for 64th with a final score of 239 at last weekend's Invitational.

Tanner Owen, who tied for 28th with a final score of 228 at the Robert Kepler Invitational, will play in the No. 4 spot.

Jackson Wendling will round out the fifth spot for the Huskers.

BTN will debut coverage of the Big Ten Men's Golf Championships on Sunday, May 7 at 11 a.m. ET.

2017 Big Ten Championships

Friday, April 28 - Sunday, April 30

Baltimore Country Club, Baltimore, Md.

Yardage: 7,181 Par: 70

Live Scoring: Golfstat.com

Competition field:

Nebraska

Illinois

Penn State

Northwestern

Purdue

Michigan

Iowa

Michigan State

Ohio State

Minnesota

Maryland

Wisconsin

Indiana

Rutgers University

Nebraska Lineup:

1) Michael Colgate

2) Jace Guthmiller

3) Justin Jennings

4) Tanner Owen

5) Jackson Wendling