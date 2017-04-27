Nebraska Gov. Ricketts signs roads, housing legislation - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts signs roads, housing legislation

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts signs roads, housing legislation

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed intended to streamline road projects and address a housing shortage.


Ricketts approved the three measures Thursday at a bill-signing ceremony.


One seeks to streamline the process state officials when working with the federal government on road projects. Another would merge the state roads and aeronautics departments into a Department of Transportation. The merger isn't expected to save money but could allow state officials to put more money into runways and roads without sacrificing jobs.


A third measure will give developers who build or rehabilitate homes in rural Nebraska more funding options. It will create a state rural workforce housing investment fund.

