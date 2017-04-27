State regulators say Whiteclay liquor stores can not renew licenses, sell alcohol

It was a day of mixed decisions regarding the four liquor stores in Whiteclay, Neb. Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission denied their requests to renew their licenses.

The stores - which sell millions of cans of beer every year, mostly to residents of the nearby Pine Ridge Indian Reservation - appealed that decision.

They asked a judge to allow them to continue selling alcohol during the process.

Thursday morning, the judge ruled - not only could they continue to sell - but he reversed the Liquor Control Commission's decision and said the stores could also renew their licenses.

Andrew Snyder represents the store owners in court.

He says the judge got it right.

The commission greatly overstepped its bounds and, in doing so, completely ignored statutes and case law and just did it solely based on the whims of the public," Snyder said.

But Thursday afternoon was a different story.

The Attorney General's office appealed the judge's decision, which, by law, essentially nullifies it.

That means - at the end of the month when the liquor stores' licenses expire - they will no longer be able to sell alcohol.

The big question now: what's next?

David Domina represents a group opposed to the stores staying open.

He says a typical case would move to an appeals court, which would then review the district court's ruling and do one of three things: agree with it, reverse it, or send it back to the lower court with instructions on how to try the case differently.

"The issue now will be: can the store owners get a stay of the liquor commission order from the court of appeals or the supreme court - not having obtained one in the district court," Domina said.

Domina says he thinks the case will likely make it to the Nebraska Supreme Court.