NAFTA in Nebraska

"I said, I will hold on the termination. Let's see if we can make it a fair deal."

President Trump's promise to end the North American Free Trade Agreement has now been postponed and he is looking to renegotiate.

"NAFTA is very important to agriculture as a whole, very important to me personally, and to our state," Dave Nielsen, agricultural producer said.

Nebraska is a leading producer and exporter of agricultural products. The state's exports reached around 6 billion dollars in 2015 and more than 50% of that came from countries involved in NAFTA.

"The U.S. way over produces and we need to export it and that's just the way its got to be," said Nielsen.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau does think other parts of the agreement might need to change.

"The prospect of cheap labor does intrigue companies from time to time to move across the boarder and auto manufacturing plants moving across the boarder down to Mexico for cheaper labor. Really overall NAFTA has been extraordinarily beneficial to the United States and extraordinarily beneficial to the state of Nebraska," Jordan Dux with NE Farm Bureau said.

Officials say agricultural trade under this agreement has been thriving, and they hope the president takes that into consideration. One of President Trump's promises was to bring more jobs back to America. He hopes the renegotiation of this agreement can accomplish that.

"We have to make a deal that's fair for the United States. They understand that," said President Trump.