Apartment complex evacuated due to fire

In Lincoln, an apartment complex was evacuated Thursday evening.

Firefighters were called to 15th and D streets around 8 p.m. They say a fire broke out in a 3rd floor kitchen. There was heavy smoke, so to be safe, the building was evacuated.

Firefighters had it under control quickly. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Total damage is about $40,000.

