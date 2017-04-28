Toyota recalling 250,000 2016 & 2017 Tacomas

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Toyota is recalling 250,000 2016 and 2017 Tacoma trucks, mainly in North America.

It's because the rear wheels could possibly lock up, causing drivers to lose control.

The automaker says oil can leak from the rear differential, damaging components and causing the differential to lock up and stop the wheels from moving.

Toyota did not say if the problem has lead to any accidents or injuries.

Owners will be notified about the recall by mail beginning in mid-June.