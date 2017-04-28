The Ram Rodeo Series Is Here In The Capital City. - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Ram Rodeo Series Is Here In The Capital City.

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Each night fans will be at the edge of their seat with the most intense two hours in sports. It's a 2-night event; at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The rodeo has over 200 pro riders to compete in seven action - packed events. Tonight's riders are trying to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas.

The PRCA  is the largest and oldest professional rodeo.Each year they host 600 rodeos across the U.S.

