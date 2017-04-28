Crop-duster landed after hitting power line, authorities say - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Crop-duster landed after hitting power line, authorities say

Crop-duster landed after hitting power line, authorities say

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a crop-dusting plane landed in an open field after striking a power line in southeast Nebraska.

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office says the pilot found a spot to alight southwest of Nebraska City near where the line was hit Thursday night. A nearby resident took the pilot to a hospital.

The pilot's name and other information about the accident have not been released.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.