Speeding motorcyclist fatally injured in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a speeding motorcyclist has been fatally injured in an Omaha crash.
        Police say witnesses estimate the motorcycle was going around 100 mph when it crested a hill around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The motorcyclist tried to stop because of the traffic ahead, but he became separated from the bike and slid under a sport utility vehicle that had halted.
        Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead later at Nebraska Medical Center. He's been identified as 32-year-old Thomas Coffman, who lived in Omaha.

