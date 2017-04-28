Speeding motorcyclist fatally injured in Omaha crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a speeding motorcyclist has been fatally injured in an Omaha crash.

Police say witnesses estimate the motorcycle was going around 100 mph when it crested a hill around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The motorcyclist tried to stop because of the traffic ahead, but he became separated from the bike and slid under a sport utility vehicle that had halted.

Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead later at Nebraska Medical Center. He's been identified as 32-year-old Thomas Coffman, who lived in Omaha.