Man suspected in beating of Minden woman surrenders

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



KEARNEY, Neb. (AP)

A man suspected in the beating of a woman in Minden has surrendered.

39-year-old Chad Carlson turned himself in at the Kearney County Sheriff's Office. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Carlson's due back in court May 11.

He's charged with misdemeanor assault and trespassing in the beating Sunday of Nicole Peterson at a Minden residence. Deputies who responded to a call from there also found 35-year-old Ruth Ehrke, who was unresponsive. She died Monday night at a Kearney hospital.

A court document says investigators were told Ehrke had gotten into a fight with Peterson and another person at the residence. The document also says a doctor suspects Ehrke may have suffered a drug overdose.