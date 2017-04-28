Kansas responds to Mayor Beutler's letter about air quality

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment responded to Mayor Chris Beutler's letter asking for more action to mitigate poor air quality resulting from burning fields in Kansas.

In the letter, which you can read in it's entirety here, Kansas says they appreciate Lincoln's concerns, but already have a plan in place. They also say they've been working in coordination with their "downwind partners" in Nebraska to fix the situation.

Beutler responded to that letter with another of his own, saying he still wants an effective action plan on the front burner. You can read his full response here.