NU MBB: Farokhmanesh named assistant coach at Drake

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln – The following are quotes from Ali Farokhmanesh (pronounced fuh-ROAK-muh-NESH) and Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles on today’s news that Farokhmanesh has accepted a position as an assistant coach at Drake University.

Farokhmanesh served on the Husker basketball staff for three seasons, the first two as a graduate manager before becoming Nebraska’s Director of Player Relations and Development during the 2016-17 season. At Drake, Farokhmanesh will begin his on-court coaching career working for Niko Medved, who coached under Miles at Colorado State.

“I'm excited for Ali to join my good friend Niko Medved at Drake,” Miles said. “He's been a tremendous asset to our program for the past three years. We will miss him, his wife Mallory and son Tai as they will always be part of our Husker Family, but it is great to see him get the chance to get on the floor (to coach) and on the road (to recruit). I have no doubt he will do a tremendous job for Drake basketball!”

“It is with mixed emotions that I will be leaving the University of Nebraska to accept an assistant coaching position at Drake University,” Farokhmanesh said. “I want to thank Coach Miles for the incredible opportunity to be a part of Husker basketball. It has been an honor to work with Shawn Eichorst and Marc Boehm, who have allowed me to be a part of a very special university and athletic department. I will always be grateful for the experience of working with Coach Miles and his staff. Under their leadership and trust, I have grown as a person and as a coach. I have had a remarkable three years at Nebraska with some very special student-athletes, and I will cherish those relationships. This program will go on to do great things.

My wife and I are excited to return to our home state of Iowa for the next chapter of our lives. Thank you to Husker Nation and Go Big Red - there really is no place like Nebraska.”