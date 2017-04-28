Lulu’s Comfort Food Coming to Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln, Neb.

Lulu’s Comfort Food, a restaurant featuring Serendipities Cupcakes, will open for business May 3, 2017 in the Lincoln Community Foundation Gardens on N Street between Centennial Mall and 14th Street.

Owned by Terrie Urtel and Karen Lamb, Lulu’s will feature on-the-go breakfast options as well as hot and cold sandwiches, homemade soups, pasta bowls and wraps for lunch. There is no seating inside Lulu’s but customers can take their items to-go or eat in the adjacent Foundation Gardens.

“We were sad to see The Original Korn Popper close in December,” said Barbara Bartle, President of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “We have been searching for just the right tenant to provide a quick lunch and snacks to our downtown neighbors and the crowd that gathers each Wednesday to enjoy the Summer Concert Series in our Garden. We think LuLu’s and their famous cupcakes will be a big hit!”

Lincoln Community Foundation was founded in 1955 by a group of visionaries with a genuine love for Lincoln and dedication to its constant improvement. With gifts of all sizes from thousands of donors over the years, the assets of Lincoln Community Foundation have grown exponentially. With its strength of resources, the Foundation has made millions of dollars in community grants supporting causes from arts and culture to human services. The Lincoln Community Foundation headquarters building on Centennial Mall is dedicated to the pursuit of community philanthropy, housing several local and state nonprofit organization. The Foundation Gardens situated just west of the building is a beautiful urban park open to the public during the daytime, spring through fall.