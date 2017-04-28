UNL adds two K-9 units

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has some new officers on campus.

Justice is a 3–year–old chocolate Lab and German short hair mix

Her colleague, Layla, is an 18–month–old lab–German shepherd mix.

The two are the university's first k–9 units.

You can spot them by police special vests.

They’re handled by Ofs.Greg Byelick and Russell Johnson, Jr.

They started patrolling city and east campus this week.

"She’s doing very well. It's amazing how fast they pick up on the training and everything we're doing,” Justice’s Handler Ofc. Greg Byelick said.

The K–9s are primarily trained in bomb detection.

UNLPD said they can also be used to sniff out other clues like shell casings and tracking missing people.

The dogs are not trained in smelling out drugs, chasing down suspects or crowd control.

Officers said for the most part people have been welcoming to the department's newest recruits.

"A lot of people when they ask about it they're explained these are explosive detection canines. They're here for people's protection not here to bust them or get anybody in trouble,” Ofc. Russell Johnson, Jr. said.

Campus police said the K–9s have been in the works for years.

They often had to rely on other law enforcement agencies in the past.

With the growth of campus events and growing safety needs, UNLPD said it was time to get its own.

"We don't want to alarm anybody. We just want to make sure we're staying abreast of the security needs for our events and the campus,” UNLPD Chief Owen Yardley said.

The dogs cost about $6,000 each and they're funded by the university.